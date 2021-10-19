Bernard Grech’s ‘Impotence’ Jab Was Insensitive To Thousands Of Maltese Men, PL President Warns
PL president Ramona Attard has hit out at Opposition Leader Bernard Grech for describing Health Minister Chris Fearne as “impotent” last night.
“Not only was his comment in bad taste but it was insensitive to a condition that thousands of Maltese men, particularly those older than 50, suffer from,” Attard said this morning.
“The World Health Organisation estimates that over 300 million men will suffer from impotence in four years’ time. However, Bernard Grech and his MPs view it as something to use as an insult.”
“If he had nothing on which to criticise a Budget that was praised by families, businesses and stakeholders, he should have just said nothing instead of trying to make fun of a health condition.”
Grech passed his comment when criticising the government’s priorities for the health sector in a speech responding to the 2022 Budget.
“All public health resources are going to the bloodsucking Vitals contract, while the practice of outsourcing work to small hospitals and private clinics has been completely blocked,” he said, “We’ll resuscitate the relationship with the private health sector that you have ruined.”
“We must also invest in sectors that have been forgotten for too long, in particular sexual health – we’re witnessing a silent epidemic while the impotent minister looks on.”
Labour MPs uttered murmurs of discontent at Grech’s comment, with the Opposition Leader joking that his remark “must have worried them a lot”.
Earlier this month, Fearne confirmed that plans for a new sexual health policy, which hasn’t been updated since 2010, had to start from scratch as the studies were based on outdated data.
Did you watch Bernard Grech’s speech last night?