Bernard Grech’s ‘Impotence’ Jab Was Insensitive To Thousands Of Maltese Men, PL President Warns 

PL president Ramona Attard has hit out at Opposition Leader Bernard Grech for describing Health Minister Chris Fearne as “impotent” last night.

“Not only was his comment in bad taste but it was insensitive to a condition that thousands of Maltese men, particularly those older than 50, suffer from,” Attard said this morning.

“The World Health Organisation estimates that over 300 million men will suffer from impotence in four years’ time. However, Bernard Grech and his MPs view it as something to use as an insult.”

“If he had nothing on which to criticise a Budget that was praised by families, businesses and stakeholders, he should have just said nothing instead of trying to make fun of a health condition.”