Bernard Grech’s Trust Rating At A Three-Month Low, Survey Shows
Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s trust rating stands at 30.1%, the lowest it’s been since September, a survey by MaltaToday shows.
Grech registered a 1.6% decrease in his trust rating from last month.
Similarly, Prime Minister Robert Abela faced a loss of 1.6 points since last month, with his trust rating now standing at 46.8%.
These numbers serve to slightly reduce the gap between the two leaders, which now stands at 16.7%, as opposed to the 16.9% gap registered last month.
Despite the slight decrease, Grech has managed to keep his trust rating above the 30% mark – something former leader Adrian Delia never managed to achieve.
The decrease in both leaders’ trust ratings might suggest that, following last month’s budget, the numbers are now plateauing.