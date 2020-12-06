Bernard Grech’s Trust Rating At A Three-Month Low, Survey Shows

Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s trust rating stands at 30.1%, the lowest it’s been since September, a survey by MaltaToday shows.

Grech registered a 1.6% decrease in his trust rating from last month.

Similarly, Prime Minister Robert Abela faced a loss of 1.6 points since last month, with his trust rating now standing at 46.8%.

These numbers serve to slightly reduce the gap between the two leaders, which now stands at 16.7%, as opposed to the 16.9% gap registered last month.

Despite the slight decrease, Grech has managed to keep his trust rating above the 30% mark – something former leader Adrian Delia never managed to achieve.

The decrease in both leaders’ trust ratings might suggest that, following last month’s budget, the numbers are now plateauing.

What do you make of these numbers?