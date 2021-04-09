Christ’s Tomb Better Than Being Involved In HSBC Hold-Up, Jason Azzopardi Tells Minister Carmelo Abela

“No Carm, I’m not a saint. And don’t think you can impress or influence me with your deception on Christ’s tomb.”

“I’ve been informed that Abela tried to insult by mentioning ‘Christ’s tomb’ and [calling me] a saint because I reminded him that he had used government workers to carry out works at his home in 2015, which is a crime,” Azzopardi wrote.

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has appeared to name Carmelo Abela as the minister who was allegedly involved in the notorious failed heist on HSBC’s headquarters.

“What I will say for now is that Christ’s tomb is better than being complicit in the HSBC hold-up. Christ’s tomb is better than being complicit with the hold-ups mastermind by providing footage of the bank and fake keys.”

“Christ’s tomb is better than being complicit in a hold-up with a promise to receive €300,000. Christ’s tomb is better than being complicit in a hold-up where 67 shots were fired. Christ’s tomb is better than being complicit in phone-calls to threaten witnesses, with Signal phone calls to the mastermind.”

“That’s all for now.”

Vince Muscat (Il-Koħħu), who has pleaded guilty to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, has said a sitting minister was involved in a ‘big job’, believed to be the infamous 2010 failed heist on HSBC’s headquarters in Qormi.

Muscat himself has been charged in connection with the crime and is now seeking some kind of clemency for it.

Carmelo Abela, who was an HSBC manager at the time of the heist, has denied any involvement in the crime.

