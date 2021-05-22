Better Performance During This Year’s COVID Reopening Has Restaurants Optimistic About Summer

A majority of restaurants have reported a better performance in the first weeks of reopening from the latest COVID-19 closures than they did after reopening last year.

The survey also found optimism running high within the sector while warning that the sector could not take the third closure.

In March, the government ordered the closure of non-essential services, including restaurants. They were allowed to open once again earlier this month.

The government had ordered a similar closure of catering establishments during roughly the same period the year before when the COVID-19 virus was first detected in Malta.

A survey commissioned by the Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) found that more than half of respondents felt they had done better this time around, with “some reporting sales three times those of last year’s reopening week”.