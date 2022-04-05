Better Than Plastic: Marsaxlokk Bay Completely Covered In Cockles And Clams
A bay in Marsaxlokk has become completely covered in empty shells after strong winds struck the islands over the last few weeks.
The shells of cockles, clams and more hid the sandy bay after winds dislodged “all form of burrowing creatures within the soft seabed” marine expert Alan Deidun said.
“A rare sight indeed.”
Thanking Bjorn Schembri for the images, Deidun noted that the strong South-East (Xlokk) winds are probably behind this natural phenomenon.
That’s a whole lot of cockles
Maltese swimmers and beachgoers are a bit more used to jellyfish blooms appearing suddenly across the island, so seeing this shell-covered bay was a welcome change – plus, many people were just happy that the beach was covered in a natural item, and not leftover plastic and debris, something so many other bays struggle with.
