Better Than Plastic: Marsaxlokk Bay Completely Covered In Cockles And Clams

A bay in Marsaxlokk has become completely covered in empty shells after strong winds struck the islands over the last few weeks.

The shells of cockles, clams and more hid the sandy bay after winds dislodged “all form of burrowing creatures within the soft seabed” marine expert Alan Deidun said.

“A rare sight indeed.”

Thanking Bjorn Schembri for the images, Deidun noted that the strong South-East (Xlokk) winds are probably behind this natural phenomenon.