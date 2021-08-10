Bicycle Lane On Busy Marsa Road Gets Crash Barriers To Make Life Safer For Cyclists

Crash barriers have been installed at one of Marsa’s busiest road, making commuting safer for cyclists by segregating them from other vehicles.

Cycling NGO Rota announced today that the crash barriers have been installed along the bicycle lane in Triq Aldo Moro following discussions with Infrastructure Malta.

“Physical segregation between bicycle lanes and other carriageways is crucial for safety, especially in high-speed areas,” Rota said.

“By physically separating the lanes with barriers, riding a bicycle becomes much safer. Cars, whether on purpose or due to the cause of an accident cannot enter the bicycle lane.”