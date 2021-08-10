Bicycle Lane On Busy Marsa Road Gets Crash Barriers To Make Life Safer For Cyclists
Crash barriers have been installed at one of Marsa’s busiest road, making commuting safer for cyclists by segregating them from other vehicles.
Cycling NGO Rota announced today that the crash barriers have been installed along the bicycle lane in Triq Aldo Moro following discussions with Infrastructure Malta.
“Physical segregation between bicycle lanes and other carriageways is crucial for safety, especially in high-speed areas,” Rota said.
“By physically separating the lanes with barriers, riding a bicycle becomes much safer. Cars, whether on purpose or due to the cause of an accident cannot enter the bicycle lane.”
“When cars stop in a bicycle lane, bicycle users are forced to swerve into car lanes, with incoming high-speed cars. This forces bicycle users to put themselves in a dangerous place on the road.”
“Additionally, cars can swerve into the bicycle lane should the driver lose control due to negligence or due to an accident. Physical segregation minimises the risk of a bicycle user being hit, hurt or killed in such scenarios. It also provides people with a higher sense of safety.”
Last June, cyclists penned a letter to Infrastructure Malta to warn that drivers were parking their vehicles on the Aldo Moro bicycle lane, endangering the lives of cyclists by forcing them into the motorists’ lanes.
