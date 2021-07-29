Big Business Problems Didn’t End When Joseph Muscat Resigned, Moviment Graffitti Warns
Following the conclusion of the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry, Moviment Graffitti has warned that Malta’s systematic problems don’t start and end with former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.
“It would be the hugest irony if a snap election is announced following these conclusions and the parties keep receiving large sums of donations from Big Business,” Graffitti said.
“As everyone knows, these donations are returned in favours, tenders, direct orders, permits, local plan changes, new roads in the middle of the field, concessions, and maybe pressure for certain people not to be investigated.”
“Don’t think that all of this ended when Muscat, Mizzi and Schembri disappeared from the scene: behind the logo, bombastic names, boastings and repeated openings of the same project is the same arrogance, drainage and spite from the Muscat years.”
“While we express solidarity with the Caruana Galizia family, we also call for serious reforms to ensure separation between the State and businesspeople, including long prison sentences for corruption, zero political impunity and serious investigations with information available to the public.”