Big Countries Can Get Away With Everything, Laments Foreign Minister In Early Morning Post On FATF D-Day

“Small countries always have someone ready to preach to them. Investigate them. Accuse them. Condemn them. They find far fewer countries willing to help them out,” Bartolo said in one of his trademark early morning Facebook posts.

The minister’s remarks do not bode well for today’s vote that is to decide whether or not Malta will be greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Small countries like Malta are held to a higher standard than richer larger countries, especially when it comes to international conventions and legislation, according to Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo.

“Small countries are expected to follow international obligations, laws and conventions more than bigger ones. The big countries find ways of breaking them without anything happening.”

Bartolo ended his post by pointing the finger at “people from these small islands that don’t even respect themselves and take the side of the bigger countries, and who enjoy and even encourage these big countries to harm their own country”.

The FATF plenary will today vote on whether or not to grey list Malta, with sources indicating that the UK, US and Germany were all pushing for Malta to be placed on the list.

The Maltese government has, over the last weeks and days, been engaged in intensive lobbying efforts in a bid to garner the necessary support to avoid being labelled as a jurisdiction of concern when it comes to financial crime.

While not explicitly stated, the minister’s remarks are a clear reference to countries which, it would appear, have remained steadfast in their intention to see Malta greylisted.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has said that Malta had done more than enough to pass, insisting that if it were to be placed on the list, this would be solely down to political agendas and not any technical assessment.

A result is expected later this afternoon.

