Bill Of Indictment Filed Against Daniel Muka Over Sliema Double Murder At 11th Hour

A bill of indictment has been filed against Daniel Muka over the murders of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, a week before he would have been released on bail due to court procedure.

Lovin Malta can reveal that the Attorney General’s office filed the bill of indictment against Muka earlier today.

Without an indictment, Muka would have been released on bail next week since the presumption of innocence prevents any person from being held against their will for such an extended period, no matter the crime. That limit in Malta is set at 20 months.

Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were murdered late at night in their Sliema home on 18th August 2020 in a suspected robbery. Three men have since been charged with the murder; Jesper Kristiansen, Daniel Muka and Viktor Dragomanski.

Lovin Malta is informed that a bill of indictment will be filed against Dragomanski on Monday. However, he could also be released if the AG’s office fails to do so.

Kristiansen was arrested a few months after fleeing the country, meaning that his 20-month limit expires in a few months’ time.

Muka himself was out on bail for the attempted murder of three police officers and a jewellery heist when he allegedly murdered Pandolfino and Maciejowski. He was granted bail because of the 20-month limit.

The issue is nothing new. Andrew Mangion, the man charged with murdering his estranged partner Eleanor Mangion Walker in 2016, was even let out on bail for a violent robbery he committed while out on bail for the murder.

Delays in Malta’s courts are a major issue plaguing the country. While figures for the length of criminal cases are not immediately available, a 2020 EU study of Malta’s courts found that its delays are some of the longest in Europe.

Photo credit: Net News

Do you think court delays are a major issue?