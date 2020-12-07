د . إAEDSRر . س

Birkirkara FC Calls For Investigation Into Alleged Senglea Racial Abuse

Birkirkara FC is calling for the Malta Football Association (MFA) to investigate Senglea’s alleged racial attack on player Paul Mbong.

This comes after Mbong accused a Senglea Athletic FC player of racially abusing him during a heated football match that took place yesterday.

Senglea FC has denied the allegations.

“The club would like to first and foremost condemn all forms of racism and would like to place on record their total support for Paul Mbong,” Birkirkara FC said.

“The club has written to the Malta Football Federation and has asked for a thorough investigation to be conducted.“

At the 85th minute of yesterday’s game, Paul Mbong and Andre Scicluna faced off after the former tackled the latter. They both got a yellow card, however Scicluna already had a yellow card and therefore got sent off.

Before he left the pitch, Scicluna allegedly used a racial slur against Mbong, causing him to retaliate, thus earning him his second yellow card.

