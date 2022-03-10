Birkirkara Man Shouting ‘Do You Want Hashish’ In Paceville Arrested By Nearby Police Patrol

A man who was attempting to sell cannabis in Paceville has been arrested after shouting at nearby policemen to see if they wanted to purchase some product.

Birkirkara resident Daud Shiek Ahmed was charged with aggravated possession of cannabis, breaching his suspended sentence and recidivism after trying to make an early morning sale on 27th February, MaltaToday reported.

Early that morning, a police sergeant who had been on night patrol in the Paceville area heard a nearby person shouting at people: “Do you want hashish?” on the popular St Rita Steps.

The officer turned to the would-be dealer, searched him and found two small packets of suspected cannabis that the officer believed were intended to be sold.

The man, who is 27 and from Somalia, pleaded not guilty to the charges, with legal aid Charmaine Sherrett not requesting bail. The man has been remanded in custody.