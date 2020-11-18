Birżebbuġa Car Crash Ends With Multiple Vehicles Overturned

د . إAEDSRر . س

An accident involving several vehicles in Birżebbuġa has resulted in more than one car being overturned.

The accident happened at around 8:30pm on Triq il-Qajjenza and resulted in the CPD, police and an ambulance being called on site.

According to Net News, the accident involved three vehicles, two of which overturned.

 

Three people have been hospitalised. Their conditions are currently unknown.

