Birżebbuġa Car Crash Ends With Multiple Vehicles Overturned
An accident involving several vehicles in Birżebbuġa has resulted in more than one car being overturned.
The accident happened at around 8:30pm on Triq il-Qajjenza and resulted in the CPD, police and an ambulance being called on site.
According to Net News, the accident involved three vehicles, two of which overturned.
Three people have been hospitalised. Their conditions are currently unknown.
Tag someone who needs to be aware of this accident