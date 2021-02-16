Birżebbuġa Man Arrested In Connection With 21 Robberies Worth Over €70,000
A Maltese man has been arrested in relation to 21 robberies across various construction sites and empty homes.
Joseph Polidano, the 49-year-old man who lives in Birżebbuġa, is believed to have robbed over €70,000 worth of items, including everything from kitchen appliances to furniture and other domestic items.
Pictures shared by the police from the raid into the man’s house reveal a garage full of boxes of items.
The arrest came after an investigation by the police officers to discover the culprit and prevent further robberies from taking place.
The thefts had been occurring since November 2020.
The man was arrested late Sunday night. His lawyers, Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia, noted in court that the man came from a good family, and said Polidano used to run a restaurant but had become involved with drugs and his life took a turn for the worse.
In light of this, Debono called for the opening of a new institution that was solely aimed at rehabilitating drug users in a non-prison setting, arguing that Malta has no such institution currently.
Polidano pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and bail was not requested by the defence team.