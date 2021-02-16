Birżebbuġa Man Arrested In Connection With 21 Robberies Worth Over €70,000

A Maltese man has been arrested in relation to 21 robberies across various construction sites and empty homes.

Joseph Polidano, the 49-year-old man who lives in Birżebbuġa, is believed to have robbed over €70,000 worth of items, including everything from kitchen appliances to furniture and other domestic items.

Pictures shared by the police from the raid into the man’s house reveal a garage full of boxes of items.

The arrest came after an investigation by the police officers to discover the culprit and prevent further robberies from taking place.