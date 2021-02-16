Bitcoin Hits Another Milestone After Surging Past $50,000 For First Time Ever

Bitcoin, the king of all cryptocurrencies, has hit another milestone after surging past the $50,000 mark for the first time ever.

The cryptocurrency has been experiencing increased demand over the past few months off the back of interest shown by corporate and institutional investors and following Elon Musk’s comments that Tesla would soon start accepting Bitcoin as a payment for its car and other products.

Since December, Bitcoin has jumped from $20,000 to $51,000 with the value of the cryptocurrency surging by 70% this year alone.

For Malta, an island once labelled Blockchain Island, the news is of particular interest, with some industry experts saying that the current surge shows some promise for a bright crypto and blockchain future.

Others believe that the cryptocurrency won’t have a significant impact on the local lockchain industry.

Nonetheless, market experts suggest that Bitcoin could soon hit the $66,000 mark with some Wall Street companies even predicting that Bitcoin could hit $146,000.

