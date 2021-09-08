Bjorn Jr Incoming? Malta’s ALS Hero Opens Up About Future Plans For His Family

Malta’s leading ALS hero has opened up about future plans for his personal family.

Bjorn Formosa and his wife Maria have dedicated their lives to bettering the environment for people suffering from ALS or other neurodegenerative diseases in Malta. The pair, as well as the team behind ALS Malta and countless others, are working hard to raise funds for Dar Bjorn 2, a specialised home which is currently being built in Żebbuġ.

However, in a new interview, he’s opened up about his two biggest dreams after Dar Bjorn 2 is built.

“I want to fly again, probably to New York, because it’s a city that has always fascinated me, though it is a bit worrying because when an airplane reaches a certain altitude, oxygen begins to decrease – but I still want to make it happen somehow,” he told Gwida.

“And my other big objective is that maybe there’s a Bjorn Junior in the future.”

ALS – or Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – is a neurodegenerative neuromuscular disease that results in the progressive loss of motor neurons that control voluntary muscles. This often leads to complete loss of functions in ones limbs and muscles, to the point that they need constant assistance to survive.

ALS eventually causes paralysis and early death, usually from respiratory failure.

However, the reproductive system is not affected, with a number of high profile ALS patients, such as Stephen Hawking, having multiple children after being diagnosed.

Lovin Malta spent time behind the scenes to get a closer look at Formosa, Maria and ALS Malta’s hard work creating better lives for those living with ALS – watch A Little Smile below.