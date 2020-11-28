Black Saturday As Major Blackouts Reported Across Malta

Power cuts are being reported across the island with major parts of the island in a blackout.

The blackout began at around 7.40pm with most parts of the island from Marsaskala to Mosta reporting blackouts.

Other areas affected by the blackout include Balzan, Attard, Lija, Naxxar and Siġġiewi with indications that many more areas have been affected.

There is currently no explanation as to why the blackout occurred.

Update: Some areas including Sliema and Luqa have reported that electricity is back up and running.

