Blood Found In Msida Apartment As Police Search For Victim Of Suspected Shooting Incident

Police are searching for a person who they suspect may have been shot during an argument in Msida last night.

A police spokesperson told Lovin Malta that they received a report at 7:30pm last night concerning an argument that had broken out at a block of apartments in Triq Mons. Innocenz Zammit.

Blood was found in the common room and a bullet was found in a nearby street, with a resident telling police he heard a noise that sounded like a gunshot.

However, police could find no trace of the alleged victim or aggressor, with searches in the surrounding fields and streets proving fruitless.

The Major Crimes Unit and Msida district police are investigating the incident.

