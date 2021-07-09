Blood Transfusion Service Warns Of Lower Donations Triggered By Summer Heatwave
If you can donate blood, don’t let the summer heat put you off.
The National Blood Transfusion Service has warned that the recent heatwave resulted in fewer blood donations coming in.
“However, there is no summer lull for patients requiring operations,” a spokesperson for the NBTS has warned.
This trend of fewer donors in summer is a regular one.
“This could mostly be due to summer holidays and people have more activities to attend. And perhaps the heatwave puts people off because they may be reluctant and scared they might feel dizzy after,” one scientist told Lovin Malta.
In a Facebook post, the NBTS said that just this morning, Mater Dei Hospital requested 37 bags of A positive blood, 43 bags of O positive blood and 11 bags of B positive blood.
There is currently a mobile blood drive taking place in Merchant Street, Valletta, if you’d like to give your donation today.
