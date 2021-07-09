د . إAEDSRر . س

Blood Transfusion Service Warns Of Lower Donations Triggered By Summer Heatwave

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

If you can donate blood, don’t let the summer heat put you off.

The National Blood Transfusion Service has warned that the recent heatwave resulted in fewer blood donations coming in.

“However, there is no summer lull for patients requiring operations,” a spokesperson for the NBTS has warned.

This trend of fewer donors in summer is a regular one.

“This could mostly be due to summer holidays and people have more activities to attend. And perhaps the heatwave puts people off because they may be reluctant and scared they might feel dizzy after,” one scientist told Lovin Malta.

In a Facebook post, the NBTS said that just this morning, Mater Dei Hospital requested 37 bags of A positive blood, 43 bags of O positive blood and 11 bags of B positive blood.

There is currently a mobile blood drive taking place in Merchant Street, Valletta, if you’d like to give your donation today.

Share this article to spread the word!

READ NEXT: Policeman Praised For Rare Act Of Immediate Enforcement After Truck Leaves Cement Trail In Marsaxlokk

Christian is an award-winning journalist and entrepreneur who founded Lovin Malta, a new media company dedicated to creating positive impact in society. He is passionate about justice, public finances and finding ways to build a better future.

You may also love

View All