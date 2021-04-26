Boat Party In Comino Despite Strict COVID-19 Measures

Photos have emerged online of a boat party in Malta amid strict COVID-19 restrictions.

The boat, Sea Bird, was captured carrying a large group of people around bays in Malta, with many spotting the vessel inside Comino’s Blue Lagoon.

Malta has been on quasi lockdown since a major spike in cases at the start of the year with non-essential retail outlets opening today, while restaurants and snack bars will reopen in a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, there has been a two-person limit in public, which was only extended to four today.

It seems that Transport Malta officials have been patrolling bays to ensure people are following COVID-19 measures. It is as yet unclear whether officials approached the vessel and issued a fine. However, commenters online indicated that nothing happened.

