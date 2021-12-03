Body Discovered Off Filfla Last Week Identified As Diver Who Was Reported Missing
A body discovered off Filfa last week has been identified as that of a diver who was reported missing last week.
The police had requested the public’s help in finding Danilo Scolari, a 42-year-old man who was last seen wearing a camouflage wetsuit.
The police have now confirmed that the body which was discovered at sea later that week was in fact Scolari’s.
The body was identified this morning.
A magisterial inquiry is presently ongoing.
