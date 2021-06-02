Bolt Slammed As The Platform With The Worst Working Conditions In UK’s Gig Economy

Bolt’s working conditions are under the spotlight in Malta but criticism about their practices is also haunting their operation in the UK where they have been named the worst ‘employer’ in the gig economy.

An Oxford Study released last week rated the UK’s most popular digital labour platforms on fair play, fair representation and fair working conditions.

Companies were given a score out of 10 on criteria including: if they pay the minimum wage, if they have a system in place workers can appeal decisions, if they have transparent contracts and if they promote the health and safety of workers.

The best performers were Pedal Me, followed by Just Eat, Deliveroo, Task Rabbit, Uber, Uber Eats, Helpling and Stuart.

Bolt placed joint last, together with Amazon Flex, with zero points.

Only PedalMe and Just Eat were able to show they ensure riders get the minimum wage after costs are taken into account.

Only four of the platforms could prove that they have mechanisms in place for workers to appeal decisions made by management, such as being removed from the platform.

Six out of the 10 platforms were able to show that they have protections in place for workers’ health and safety and could provide insurance against work-specific risks.

Last month, Lovin Malta reported that Bolt Food was slashing the fees paid to couriers by reducing their peak-time bonuses by an average of more than 50%.

This morning, MaltaToday reported the government held a meeting with food delivery app stakeholders at Castille last Thursday where they were told such changes were unacceptable.

