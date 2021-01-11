Bomb Disposal Unit Called To Isla On Suspicion Of Car Explosive

Malta’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was called to Triq il-Vitorja in Isla after an individual reported to police that there was a suspicious package underneath their car.

Shortly after the call was made to police, the EOD officials were at the scene.

Police were contacted at around 3.20pm today.

The EOD officials cleared the road and are still at the scene investigating the car.

This is a developing story

What do you make of this?