Book Lovers Rejoice! Agenda Bookshop Launches Online Platform

Adapting to the times, Agenda has launched a new online platform, filled with countless books from a huge variety of genres.

One of Malta’s leading booksellers, Agenda has always kept book worms and lovers alike satisfied with a wide array of both English and Maltese language books.

“This new website has given our brand a new horizon” Liam Bondin, Marketing Manager at Agenda Bookshop, has explained. “We truly believe in the term Shop & Support Local in such hard times. It will help save jobs and keep local businesses afloat.”

Reading is one of the most popular pastimes to indulge in. Whether you enjoy reading the latest fantasy novels and cookery books or brushing up your knowledge with some history or science books, there is always a niche for you.

In total, thousands of books are being added daily to the platform – including all current best-sellers such as the Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn and In-Nar Għandu Isem by Gioele Galea.

Daniel Holmes’ memoir, published by Lovin Malta, detailing his experiences with the Maltese prison system in the eight years he was imprisoned, is also available on the site. It promises to offer “a painful and important story of injustice, depression and survival.”

The ultimate goal set by Agenda is to be able to offer over four million titles in the weeks and months to come!