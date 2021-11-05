Booster Doses For 45+ Announced For December As 40 New COVID-19 Cases Found

Malta’s health authorities have found 40 new cases of COVID-19 on the island over the last 24 hours alongside 13 new recoveries.

There are currently nine patients being treated in Mater Dei Hospital, with three people in the ITU.

Active cases are at 298.

There were no new deaths over the same timeframe, with the national COVID-19 death toll sitting at 462.

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that teachers, healthcare workers and carers will start being given booster doses as of Monday, with people aged 45 and over to be given booster doses as of December.