‘Boosters Work!’: Chris Fearne Praises Malta’s 0 Weekly Death Rate As Island Tops World Average

Malta’s Health Minister has praised the island’s dedicated booster rollout as the island tops a global ranking of weekly COVID-19 death with 0 recent deaths.

“Boosters work! Let’s keep this going; when it’s your turn, take the booster,” Chris Fearne said as he shared the results from a graph showing the average daily deaths per million people in various countries around the world.

At the very end of the list, Indonesia and Japan rank 3rd and 2nd best, with an average of less than one death – however Malta comes in with 0 deaths.