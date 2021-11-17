‘Boosters Work!’: Chris Fearne Praises Malta’s 0 Weekly Death Rate As Island Tops World Average
Malta’s Health Minister has praised the island’s dedicated booster rollout as the island tops a global ranking of weekly COVID-19 death with 0 recent deaths.
“Boosters work! Let’s keep this going; when it’s your turn, take the booster,” Chris Fearne said as he shared the results from a graph showing the average daily deaths per million people in various countries around the world.
At the very end of the list, Indonesia and Japan rank 3rd and 2nd best, with an average of less than one death – however Malta comes in with 0 deaths.
Boosters work! Let’s keep this going: when it’s your turn #TakeTheBooster 🇲🇹 pic.twitter.com/rt2YSd9mcT
— Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) November 16, 2021
The graph, which utilises information from the John Hopkins University, takes into account the rolling seven day averages of various countries.
Malta’s hospitalisations have remained low for months now – as it stands, just 16 people are in Mater Dei Hospital and two are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.
Malta is currently administering COVID-19 boosters to people older than 70, immunosuppressed people and healthcare workers. Teachers and school staff will start receiving booster shots from tomorrow while over-60s will follow suit in the coming weeks.
Were you surprised by the results?