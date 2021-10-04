د . إAEDSRر . س

Bormla Car Hire Employee Steals Three Vehicles From Boss, Gets Caught After Parking Them Near Home

A man working at a car hire company has been granted bail after admitting to stealing three vehicles from his employer.

Lorvin Micallef, 34 from Bormla, had come under suspicion after his employer noticed three Hyundai vehicles had gone missing and that he had booked the cars for use.

Off his own accord, the employer then went to Micallef’s house and found them parked nearby.

This is when police were called in to arrest Micallef.

In court, Micallef pleaded guilty to theft aggravated by value, person and nature of the stolen item.

Though the court gave Micallef a chance to reconsider his plea, he did not, continuing to plead guilty. A pre-sentencing report by a probation and parole officer will now be drawn up.

Lawyer for the defendant Arthur Azzopardi asked for bail, which was granted. Micallef needs to sign the bail book twice weekly while also observing a curfew, secured against a personal guarantee of €1,000.

