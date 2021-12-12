Bormla Mayor and Prime Minister’s Sister-In-Law, Alison Zerafa Civelli, Will Contest General Election

Alison Zerafa Civelli, the Bormla mayor who is Prime Minister Robert Abela’s sister-in-law, will be running in the next general election.

“As a woman, as a teacher, mayor, and activist, I have always strived to put into practice what [being part of a community] has taught me, for the good of our families,” she wrote on a Facebook post confirming her candidature.

Zerafa Civelli has served as Bormla mayor since 2013. She will be running on the second electoral district, which includes Borlma, Birgu, Senglea, Ħaż-Żabbar, Kalkara, Xgħajra and parts of Fgura.

A PL stronghold, this district has seen two of the four MPs it originally elected in 2017 resign their seats – first Helena Dalli opted to represent the third district before leaving Parliament entirely to become a European Commissioner, and then Joseph Muscat stepped down.

It is set to be a hotly contested district for PL MPs with Abela, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, Glen Bedingfield, Oliver Scicluna, Joe Mizzi, and Chris Agius competing for the available seats.

Zerafa Civelli has served on a number of boards of state-run or state-owned entities, including the Cottonera Foundation, Enemed, Transport Malta and Infrastructure Malta, where she currently serves as deputy chairperson.