Bormla Mayor Explains Why She Disobeyed Union Strike: ‘As A Teacher And A Mother, I Think Children Belong At School’

While many teachers across Malta went on strike today, Bormla mayor Alison Zerafa Civelli was one of those who disobeyed the directives issued by the Malta Teachers’ Union.

“I will go to work like all other workers because I care about my students and their parents,” Zerafa Civelli, who is also the sister-in-law of Prime Minister Robert Abela, said yesterday. “I’m going to school no matter what the union says, and I’ll listen to the authorities. The MUT should think about what’s good for our children too. Enough is enough!”

She confirmed with Lovin Malta that she kept her promise and went to school, even though many parents decided not to keep their children at home.

“Far fewer children attended school than usual because of the uncertainty and instability,” she said.