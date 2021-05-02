Bormla Motorcyclist At Risk Of Dying After Ħaż-Żebbug Accident

A motorcyclist is at risk of dying after suffering life-threatening injuries in an accident this morning.

The man, aged 52 and residing in Bormla, was riding his motorcycle at around 7.30am this morning in Triq L-Imdina, Ħaż-Żebbuġ. police said. When officers arrived on the scene, it appeared that the man had skidded with his KTM motorcycle.

It is as yet unknown what led to him skidding. No one else was injured in the incident.

He was given first aid on the scene before being rushed to Mater Dei for further medical treatment.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli has appointed a number of court experts to assist her in her inquiry.

What do you make of this accident?