Bortex Subsidiary Receives Medical Cannabis License, Can Start Exporting Malta-Made Products

A Maltese subsidiary has received its license for the production of cannabis for medicinal and research purposes. Alphafarma, also known as MPXI Malta, is run by MPX International in partnership with high-end Maltese retail brand Bortex. The certification, given by the Malta Medicines Authority, means the company can begin commercial production and exportation of finished medical cannabis flower products from Malta into markets across Europe and elsewhere. Bortex and its Canadian partner had opened a €3 million cannabis facility back in 2019.

“The medical cannabis license is a significant milestone for MPXI’s operations in Europe and MPXI’s international growth strategy,” W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO of MPXI, said. “Our team in Malta has been exceptional in its pursuit of the License and is well positioned for the next phase which is the export of cannabis flower. This achievement reinforces our plans to create a global cannabis company.” Karl Bartolo, General Manager and Director of MPXI Malta said: “We are extremely proud of our team in Malta for this incredible achievement, especially through the challenging circumstances presented by the pandemic.” The company’s first product has already been successfully registered in Malta, and will be launched for distribution under MPXI’s own Salus BioPharma brand in the third quarter of 2022.

This product is expected to be sent to countries like Germany, Czech Republic, Poland and New Zealand. It has already secured EU-GMP sourced material from licensed cultivation partners. This will be supplemented with additional cannabis flower from its South African-based EU-GMP First Growth cultivation facility, likely in late 2023. MPXI said it is now among one of the very few companies with an EU-GMP certified and fully licenses cannabis facility in the EU. It will now plan on applying for a license to produce cannabis derivatives, such as oils.

