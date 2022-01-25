Boycott Time: PN Takes Drastic Action After Rosianne Cutajar Named Health Committee President

“Robert Abela showed blatant disregard of the institutions by appointing Cutajar after she was forced to resign her Cabinet post. This shows what to expect if Robert Abela wins the next election.”

“This was a motion which the government filed by stealth.”

“There was no agreement between government and opposition to appoint Rosianne Cutajar to chair parliament’s health committee,” the PN said in a statement.

The Nationalist Party will boycott Parliament’s health committee in protest over PL MP Rosianne Cutajar being named its new president.

The PN reiterates its long-stated position that Cutajar – like many of her Labour colleagues – is unfit for public office and should not be promoted to such a role, even if there are only a few weeks left to the general election.”

“PN will not be participating in the committee led by Rosianne Cutajar, who is also unqualified for this position.”

Health Minister Chris Fearne yesterday proposed a motion for Cutajar’s appointment to the role after the committee’s previous president Silvio Grixti resigned from Parliament following a police investigation into irregular medical certificates.

The Opposition didn’t object to the motion.

Cutajar’s appointment to the role comes two months after she was reprimanded by Parliament for breaching ethics following an investigation by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler into her brokerage of a Mdina property deal involving Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Cutajar has confirmed that Fenech gave her €9,000 as a “birthday present” but insisted she was unaware she had to declare it in her assets.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia chose to “reprimand” Cutajar by informing her that the standards committee had adopted Hyzler’s report.

Activist group Repubblika also criticised Cutajar’s appointment, warning that Parliament “keeps strengthening its complicity in impunity”.

The Labour Party responded to the boycott by claiming that Repubblika is leading Grech by the nose.

“After Repubblika expressed its astonishment that the Opposition didn’t object to Cutajar’s appointment, Bernard Grech once again immediately said ‘Yes Sir’ and announced the boycott,” the PL said.

“Rosianne Cutajar paid the political price by resigning from the executive and the PN’s actions are those of a party that only cares about destroying and not about proposing ideas.”

