Brand New Starbucks Set To Open In Central Sliema
It looks like a new Starbucks is opening in the heart of Sliema as signs in the brand’s recognisable green colour announced it’s coming soon.
The images appeared this week in the Sliema Ferries area, right next door to Tower Road’s Zara corner store. However, the global coffee company has yet to tease anything on their socials.
While their signage didn’t say much, it did promise to have “all your favourites good to go”, which could imply that this outlet is set to focus on takeaways as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
View this post on Instagram
There are four other Starbucks in Malta – in Bugibba, Mellieħa, Valletta Waterfront and another one in Sliema, right up the road.
Right now, Malta finds itself in the midst of a number of restrictive measures, including the banning of sitting down and dining in restaurants.
However, measures regarding shops and non-essential services set to be lifted in 10 days, this new Starbucks could be a welcome addition to the shoppers hoping to soon return to the busy district.