Brand New Starbucks Set To Open In Central Sliema

It looks like a new Starbucks is opening in the heart of Sliema as signs in the brand’s recognisable green colour announced it’s coming soon.

The images appeared this week in the Sliema Ferries area, right next door to Tower Road’s Zara corner store. However, the global coffee company has yet to tease anything on their socials.

While their signage didn’t say much, it did promise to have “all your favourites good to go”, which could imply that this outlet is set to focus on takeaways as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.