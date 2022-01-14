Braving A Smile, Little Matthias Celebrates Fifth Birthday While In Mater Dei’s Rainbow Ward

The incredible team over at Puttinu Cares has shared a beautiful image of little Matthias celebrating his fifth birthday while in the Rainbow Ward in Mater Dei Hospital.

Surrounded by dinosaur figurines, a Paw Patrol plushie, two cakes and a big rainbow balloon, Matthias smiles at the camera, thankful for the birthday celebration.

“This cute little boy is celebrating his fifth birthday inside the Rainbow Ward. Best wishes Matthias, we love you,” Puttinu Cares in a post dedicated to the boy.