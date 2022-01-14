Braving A Smile, Little Matthias Celebrates Fifth Birthday While In Mater Dei’s Rainbow Ward
The incredible team over at Puttinu Cares has shared a beautiful image of little Matthias celebrating his fifth birthday while in the Rainbow Ward in Mater Dei Hospital.
Surrounded by dinosaur figurines, a Paw Patrol plushie, two cakes and a big rainbow balloon, Matthias smiles at the camera, thankful for the birthday celebration.
“This cute little boy is celebrating his fifth birthday inside the Rainbow Ward. Best wishes Matthias, we love you,” Puttinu Cares in a post dedicated to the boy.
The post, which garnered over 12,000 reactions and 8,000 comments, saw everyone from well wishers to politicians like Energy Minister Miriam Dalli sending their love.
The Rainbow Ward is a Paediatric Oncology ward that children can stay in while receiving cancer treatment. Over the last few years, Puttinu Cares has turned the ward into a more welcoming, special place, doing all they can to improve the stay of sick children who need treatment.
It also has facilities for families, and has been a major part of the story of hundreds of Maltese families going through challenging times.
“It is not easy working in a Paediatric Oncology ward and a lot of people ask how we can bear to work in such a place. But contrary to what a lot of people might believe, the ward is not full of gloom and doom. Most times it is full of laughter and the sound of children playing,” they say.
