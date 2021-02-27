Brazilian Footballer Caught Trying To Leave Malta With Fake COVID-19 Test After Senglea FC Deal Falls Through

A Brazilian footballer has been handed a suspended sentence after being caught trying to submit a false COVID-19 test result at Malta International Airport.

Carlos Vilmar Da Silva Rodrigues, aged 33, had come to Malta to sign a deal with a local football team. However, the deal allegedly ended up falling through with the club, which he named as Senglea FC in court, after he found out they would be unable to pay him for his talents.

As such, he decided to leave Malta.

His flight was set for yesterday, Friday 27th, and he underwent a COVID-19 test on Tuesday, three days prior to his flight as he would need to present a negative test result to be allowed on a flight out of Malta.

However, as Friday approached, he still hadn’t received his results, which is when he decided to use a fake document. He was caught at MIA at around 5:30pm yesterday attempting to utilise the false result as an authentic one.

He was arrested and charged in court Saturday morning, where he admitted to the crime of knowingly making a false declaration to airport authorities and using a fake document.

He was given a one year jail term suspended for four years by magistrate Gabriella Vella due to his cooperation with the police.

