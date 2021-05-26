Brazilian National Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine Through Malta

A drug trafficker has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half in prison after he was caught with over one kilogram of cocaine strapped to his legs at Malta International Airport.

41-year-old Adalberto Alves De Silva was stopped by customs and police on 20th January 2019 when he landed in Malta on his way to Dubai via Larnaca from Sao Paulo.

At the time, police discovered an estimated 1.5 kilograms of drugs believed to be cocaine in packages strapped around both his thighs and calves.

Further investigation yielded that the smuggled drug was cocaine, of which 50% was pure, and had a street value of between €27,000 and €120,000

The Brazilian national appeared in Maltese court where he pleaded not guilty to possession, importation and association with the intent to traffic drugs.

A plea bargain was discussed, resulting in a joint application filed by the Attorney General and defence lawyer with a proposed jail time of 12-and-a-half-years, along with a €28,000 fine.

De Silva pleaded guilty in front of Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera and was sentenced to the full 12 years and six months in prison.

The 41-year-old was also ordered to pay court expenses amounting to €4,547 and had his monies, movables and immovable property confiscated.

