BREAKING: 1,298 New COVID-19 Cases Found In Malta In Largest Single Day Rise

Malta has recorded 1,298 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, health authorities have confirmed today.

This is the largest single day rise recorded on the island since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Though the number of new cases have risen sharply, hospitalisations have remained relatively stable, with 82 people currently being treated for the virus, with five being treated in the ITU.

There were 82 recoveries during this time period.

There are currently 7,735 active cases on the island, with the national death toll resting at 476.

