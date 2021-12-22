BREAKING: 582 New COVID-19 Cases In Largest Single Day Rise Since March

Malta has recorded 582 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours in the largest single day since March, when 510 cases were discovered.

Two deaths were announced during the same time period – 52-year-old and 53-year-old males. There have been a total of 473 total deaths in Malta since the outbreak of the pandemic.

There are 47 patients currently being treated in Mater Dei Hospital, with four of them in ITU.

There are 2,991 active cases on the island.