BREAKING: 582 New COVID-19 Cases In Largest Single Day Rise Since March
Malta has recorded 582 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours in the largest single day since March, when 510 cases were discovered.
Two deaths were announced during the same time period – 52-year-old and 53-year-old males. There have been a total of 473 total deaths in Malta since the outbreak of the pandemic.
There are 47 patients currently being treated in Mater Dei Hospital, with four of them in ITU.
There are 2,991 active cases on the island.
Malta’s nurses union has called for the reintroduction of measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 amid the latest surge of new cases.
In a statement this morning, the MUMN called for bars and other entertainment venues to be closed as well as for non-urgent surgeries to be postponed in order for Mater Dei Hospital to be able to deal with the influx of COVID-19 patients.
It said that requiring the public to wear masks while walking in the street was “just a political measure with no scientific significance”.
“The situation in Malta is going from bad to worse,” the MUMN said, adding that Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci needed to do more than just tell the public that numbers are likely to increase.
Do you think today’s numbers are worrying?