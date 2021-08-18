BREAKING: Attorney General Files Bill Of Indictment Against Yorgen Fenech In Caruana Galizia Murder Case

The Attorney General has filed a Bill of Indictment against Yorgen Fenech, who stands charged with masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia revealed that the Bill of Indictment had been filed during a sitting due to hear submissions on Fenech’s latest request for bail.

Prosecutors are requesting a life sentence.

The sitting is ongoing.

On Monday, lawyers representing Fenech submitted a bail application before the Criminal Court, arguing that their client’s continued detention was no longer justifiable, given that the compilation of evidence against him was at an advanced stage.

They argued that there existed no fear of him tampering with evidence or absconding. Fenech’s lawyers also pointed to a legal provision stating that an accused person must be released on bail if the compilation of evidence against them drags on for more than 20 months.

More to follow

Share this with someone that needs to read it