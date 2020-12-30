BREAKING: First Cases Of UK Coronavirus Variant Found In Malta
The first cases of the UK’s coronavirus variant have been discovered in Malta, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced today.
“UK #coronavirus variant registered in Malta. Cases are isolated and contacts quarantined. Stay vigilant, stay responsible, stay safe,” Fearne said in a tweet.
UK #coronavirus variant registered in Malta. Cases are isolated and contacts quarantined. Stay vigilant, stay responsible, stay safe.
— Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) December 30, 2020
The variant is known to be more transmissible than the current COVID-19 strain, though is not known to be deadlier, according to initial studies.
It is as yet unknown who exactly was exposed to the virus and how it was discovered on the island – however, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci is set to address her weekly press conference this afternoon, and is believed to be set to clarify what happened.
The variant, first discovered in the UK, has also been found in other countries like Denmark and France.