BREAKING: First Cases Of UK Coronavirus Variant Found In Malta

The first cases of the UK’s coronavirus variant have been discovered in Malta, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced today.

The variant is known to be more transmissible than the current COVID-19 strain, though is not known to be deadlier, according to initial studies.

It is as yet unknown who exactly was exposed to the virus and how it was discovered on the island – however, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci is set to address her weekly press conference this afternoon, and is believed to be set to clarify what happened.

The variant, first discovered in the UK, has also been found in other countries like Denmark and France.

