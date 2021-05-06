BREAKING: Gyms Will Reopen And Restaurants Allowed To Serve Until Midnight Starting 24th May

Gyms will reopen and restaurants and snack bars will be able to stay open until midnight from 24th May as part of Malta’s strategy to relax Covid-19 restriction measures, health authorities have confirmed.

Weddings and language schools will be permitted to reopen and recommence as of 1st June.

Bars and snackbars will be allowed to reopen on 7th June along with cinemas, theatres and betting centres.

A number of measures surrounding visits to elderly homes will also be relaxed on 17th May.

The new set of relaxation measures were announced by Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci at a press conference earlier today.

Fearne emphasised that the relaxation of new measures will depend on whether the number of active cases remains low.

Malta also has just nine cases of Covid-19 overnight.