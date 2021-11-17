Konrad Mizzi Admitted To Hospital, Will Miss Today’s PAC Sitting 

Separate sources also confirmed that Mizzi had been hospitalised, saying only that whatever he had been admitted with was not to be taken lightly.

Details about his admission are scant at the moment, but sources have indicated that Mizzi might have been admitted with peritonitis and a fever.

Former minister Konrad Mizzi was last night admitted to hospital, Lovin Malta is informed.

Mizzi was due to appear before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee today and will be missing the sitting as a result of his hospitalisation.

The committee is currently discussing an auditor general report from an investigation into the Electrogas contract.

Mizzi appeared before the committee for the first time two weeks ago, after having failed to appear four times before that.

He has so far not answered any questions about the contract, instead giving the committee an oral presentation about the project.

Both sittings have seen tensions between Mizzi and Opposition MPs flare, with a short recess needed last week to allow both sides to cool off.

