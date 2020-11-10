Konrad Mizzi Questioned By Police Again – Reports

Disgraced former Minister Konrad Mizzi is being questioned by Malta’s Police, Net News has reported.

It is still unclear over what Mizzi has been arrested. However, sources have suggested the issue is being handled by the Economic Crimes Unit.

Mizzi was booted out of the Labour Party earlier this year following revelations involving a controversial €10.3 million Enemalta purchase of a Montenegrin windfarm from a company linked to Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation.

Mizzi has been a longstanding figure in the Panama Papers saga. Fenech’s 17 Black was listed as the target clients for Tillgate and Hearnville, the two Panamanian companies owned by Schembri and disgraced former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri.

According to one e-mail found in the Panama Papers, Schembri and Mizzi were set to receive payments of up to $2 million from 17 Black.

Mizzi has also been linked to alleged corruption in the Vitals hospitals deal, the controversial concession granted to three state hospitals. Vitals left a trail of debt when it was forced to exit the 30-year concession just 21 months into operations.

