BREAKING: Malta Confirms Over 300 New COVID-19 Cases For The First Time Ever

Malta has confirmed over 300 new COVID-19 cases in the span of 24 hours for the first time ever.

A total of 336 cases have been announced along with 80 recoveries.

This comes after Malta recorded its worst week of COVID-19 last week with daily figures almost always exceeding 200 cases.

Unfortunately, three patients have died overnight because of COVID-19.

Malta marks one year of COVID-19 on the island in four days – a year defined by quasi lockdowns, restrictions and a nationwide vaccination program with herd immunity expected to be reached by summer.

