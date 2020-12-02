د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: Malta Hits Grim 10,000 Total COVID-19 Cases Milestone

Author profile image

By

Malta has officially reached the grim milestone of having recorded over 10,000 actives cases of COVID-19 on the islands since the beginning of the pandemic.

This milestone comes as health authorities confirmed another 126 COVID-19 cases on the island alongside another 139 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

This brings the country’s total number of active cases to 2,068, and total cases to 10,101.

Five more COVID-19 related deaths were announced earlier today, bringing the country’s virus death toll up to 146.

2,686 swab tests were conducted in Malta in the past 24 hours. This means that 433,468 swab tests have been conducted in the country since Malta saw its first case of COVID-19.

