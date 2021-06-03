BREAKING: Malta To Miss Out On UK’s Green List AGAIN As No Countries Get Added

No countries have been added to the UK’s green list, meaning people who leave Malta to go to the UK will have to continue quarantining, BBC has reported.

Upon return to the UK, travellers will have to quarantine for ten days and have proof of a negative Covid-19 test result. They must also fill in a passenger locator form and book a Covid-19 test on days two and eight after their return.

It might be possible for travellers to end quarantine early if they use the test-to-release scheme.

The last time the UK revealed new rules regarding green list countries was on 7th May, when Malta also missed out on making it on the green list. For now, the country stays amber.

The regulations go both ways, as the UK is also on Malta’s amber list. That means travellers arriving in Malta need a negative PCR Covid-19 test performed within 72 hours prior to arrival in Malta.

Regarding travelling to amber countries, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said you should only travel to amber countries in exceptional circumstances.

It is still possible that some countries will be removed from the green list and it is likely for new additions to make it to the red list.

The UK’s full list of countries is expected to be announced later today.