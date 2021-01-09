BREAKING: Malta Records Highest Daily Rise Of COVID-19 Cases Ever With 245 Patients Found

This comes after 3,592 swab tests over the last 24 hours.

Malta has recorded 245 new COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, the largest single-day rise in cases since the outbreak began in March 2020.

This means Malta has reached another grim milestone, breaking its single-day record twice in just one week, after Wednesday saw 224 cases registered, the highest number of new cases since last November.

The islands registered 69 recoveries and two more deaths, meaning active cases has reached 2,221 while the death toll stands at 232.

Meanwhile, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci affirmed that all of Malta’s schools will reopen physically this coming Monday. She explained that this will help reduce the country’s COVID-19 cases because families will participate in fewer social activities.

