BREAKING: Malta Relaxes Quarantine Laws, Now Down To Ten Days For Boosted People 

Malta will relax its quarantine laws as of 3rd January, Health Minister Chris Fearne has just announced.

In a statement this evening, Fearne said that as of 3rd January, people who have been fully vaccinated with the booster shot and who test positive for COVID-19 will be able to leave home after ten days if they’re asymptomatic.

Their “primary contacts” will be able to end their quarantine after seven days, so long as they’re fully vaccinated and test negative for the virus through a rapid test on the seventh day.

As of Monday, “secondary contacts” (ie. people who live in the same household of people who have come in contact with a positive case) will not need to quarantine at all so long as they’ve been fully vaccinated and boosted.