BREAKING: Malta Relaxes Quarantine Laws, Now Down To Ten Days For Boosted People
Malta will relax its quarantine laws as of 3rd January, Health Minister Chris Fearne has just announced.
In a statement this evening, Fearne said that as of 3rd January, people who have been fully vaccinated with the booster shot and who test positive for COVID-19 will be able to leave home after ten days if they’re asymptomatic.
Their “primary contacts” will be able to end their quarantine after seven days, so long as they’re fully vaccinated and test negative for the virus through a rapid test on the seventh day.
As of Monday, “secondary contacts” (ie. people who live in the same household of people who have come in contact with a positive case) will not need to quarantine at all so long as they’ve been fully vaccinated and boosted.
In his statement this evening, Fearne also announced that Malta will open 17 new vaccination centres on Monday, up from the current 24.
As it stands, around half the adult population has been boosted while everyone over 18 years old can register for their shot.
Fearne’s new announcement comes as Malta battles the consequences of an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases, which has left several thousands of people stuck in quarantine.
The Chamber of Commerce warned today that the situation is becoming unsustainable for businesses, particularly those whose staff cannot work remotely.
In recent days, the UK cut quarantine to seven days for people who test negative on days six and seven, while the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended slashing it from 10 days to five days for asymptomatic people.
South Africa has also dropped quarantine for everyone but symptomatic people and ditched contact tracing for most cases.
