BREAKING: Malta To Make Masks Mandatory In All Public Places On Saturday

Malta will make mask-wearing mandatory in all public places as of Saturday, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

“We will extend mask-wearing rules for all public places, even if you’re by yourself or with just one more person,” Fearne told a press conference. “We know they make a difference and this measure shouldn’t impact businesses.”

“Along with boosters, this will give us another a tool to save Christmas. Thanks to the boosters, masks and the restrictions already in place, we can enjoy Christmas with our relatives.”

Fearne reminded the nation that current restrictions prevent private gatherings of more than four households.

“I know we all want to meet our friends and family but let’s do it responsibly so as not to endanger public health,” he said.

Fearne also confirmed that vaccination for children aged between five and eleven will commence next Tuesday. Meanwhile, the minimum time period between the second vaccine dose and the booster dose has been slashed from six to four months.