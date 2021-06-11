BREAKING: Malta Will Reopen Cultural And Social Events On 5th July To People With Vaccine Certificate

Malta will reopen social and cultural events from 5th July, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

The events will only be available to people with a vaccine certificate. The events must take place in an enclosed space. The events, which must be seated, will be limited to 100 people – this will increase gradually to around 200 people in August.

As of yesterday, a total of 246, 964 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Malta. However, there still remain some people who refuse to take the jab. It is unclear which events will require the certificate.

The Maltese certificate, which will be used to ascertain their vaccine status, has been available from 1st June.

It will include a number of details – including the vaccine the person has taken, the manufacturer of that vaccine, the serial number of the doses taken, the date of that latest dose received, and the country where the person received their vaccination.

The certificate will carry the vaccinated person’s name, surname, date of birth, ID number, and a unique code for the certificate.