BREAKING: Malta’s COVID-19 Cases Skyrocket As 510 New Patients Found

Malta has confirmed a record-breaking 510 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of active cases up to 3,182.

There were two new deaths as well during this time period. There were 361 new recoveries alongside the new cases.

The new numbers come as 4,423 swabs were undertaken since yesterday.

Just yesterday, Malta reached its 100,000 vaccine milestone; since then, a total of 105,416 vaccines have been administered, with 35,093 of them being second doses.